Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Prosper gearing up for second ABS of 2017

Online consumer lender Prosper is preparing to issue its second securitization from its PMIT shelf this summer, following its return to the ABS market earlier this year.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 11 Jul 2017

The size of the deal will be in the $400m-$500m range and Credit Suisse is slated to lead, according to a marketplace loan industry source. The deal will pool loans from multiple lenders, similar to Prosper's previous 2017 transaction, the source added. 

Prosper made headlines in May when ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,131 14 11.61
2 Citi 4,040 12 11.35
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 7.40
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 7.35
5 Credit Agricole 2,254 6 6.33

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jul 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 57,066.61 176 12.50%
2 Citi 56,711.51 170 12.42%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 46,671.12 145 10.22%
4 JPMorgan 32,644.66 110 7.15%
5 Credit Suisse 23,877.76 74 5.23%