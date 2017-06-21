Watermark
Credit card ABS could be the next victim in US retail shakeout

Private label and co-branded credit card ABS could see a spike in charge-off rates amid store closures and mounting problems in the US retail industry.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:00 PM

The wave of store closures in the US in 2017 could negatively affect credit card banks and card ABS trusts through their exposure to the private-label credit card market and co-branded card accounts, Moody's Investors Service warned in a June 28 research note.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,865 12 12.28
2 Citi 2,800 7 8.90
3 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 8.31
4 Credit Agricole 2,254 6 7.16
5 Barclays 2,006 6 6.38

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 26 Jun 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 136,894.46 417 10.71%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 131,973.29 354 10.33%
3 Citi 128,092.49 391 10.02%
4 JPMorgan 109,675.50 340 8.58%
5 Credit Suisse 83,527.48 254 6.54%