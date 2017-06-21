Credit card ABS could be the next victim in US retail shakeout

The wave of store closures in the US in 2017 could negatively affect credit card banks and card ABS trusts through their exposure to the private-label credit card market and co-branded card accounts, Moody's Investors Service warned in a June 28 research note.“After the crisis, there was ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.