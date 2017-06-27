Demand drives increase for Discover card deal

On Monday, joint leads RBC and Deutsche Bank increased the $500m deal size of Discover Bank’s prime credit card offering to $925m before pricing on Monday, with the single tranche deal pricing at 60bp over one month Libor.Discover Bank has a total credit card book size of $59.6bn, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.