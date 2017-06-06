Watermark
Upstart shops debut ABS offering

Online personal loan platform Upstart is the newest entrant to the marketplace loan ABS pipeline.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 06 Jun 2017

Goldman Sachs is leading the inaugural $163.1m Upstart deal. Kroll Bond Rating Agency has assigned preliminary ratings of A- to the $107.8m ‘A’ notes, and a BBB- to the $27.1m ‘B’ class. The $28.1m ‘C’ notes received a preliminary BB- rating.

The California-based marketplace lender, which was ...

