Pair of student loan refi ABS enter pipeline

Online lenders Earnest and SoFi are each marketing student loan refinancing transactions this week, as rumors of Earnest putting itself up for sale percolate in the market.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 17 May 2017

According to a report on Wednesday, Earnest is said to be looking for a buyer amid difficulties in raising new funds, with a supposed asking price of $100m. The same report also claimed that the lender's latest ABS offering was on hold pending the sale of the company. 

...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,136 9 14.27
2 Citi 2,562 6 11.66
3 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 9.78
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 6.86
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%