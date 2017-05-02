Japanese buyers widen manager lists as CLO bid heats up

The Japanese investor base grew over the course of 2016, with several other significant buyers joining key institution Norinchukin Bank in the US CLO market.Last year initially saw significant spread tiering between perceived top tier managers that made the short list of firms Norinchukin would buy from, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.