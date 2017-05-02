Watermark
Japanese buyers widen manager lists as CLO bid heats up

Japanese CLO buyers are widening their investment mandates to include a broader range of managers and, for the first time, looking at refinancing transactions, as buyers get comfortable with the market and react to a deluge of refi deals.

  • By David Bell
  • 02 May 2017

The Japanese investor base grew over the course of 2016, with several other significant buyers joining key institution Norinchukin Bank in the US CLO market.

Last year initially saw significant spread tiering between perceived top tier managers that made the short list of firms Norinchukin would buy from, ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,136 9 15.66
2 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 10.73
3 Citi 2,118 5 10.57
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 7.52
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 7.06

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%