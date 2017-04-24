Watermark
Policy turmoil not enough to dent latest PACE deals

The recent noise around potentially damaging policy changes to the residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) sector had little impact on a trio of of deals that were priced on Friday and Monday.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 24 Apr 2017

Renovate America, Ygrene Energy Fund and Renew financial all hit the market with new offerings just as lawmakers proposed legislation aimed at tightening regulatory requirements for PACE finance companies. 

The bills introduced in the Senate and the House of Representatives earlier this month did not shake investor appetite for ...

