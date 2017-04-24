Policy turmoil not enough to dent latest PACE deals

Renovate America, Ygrene Energy Fund and Renew financial all hit the market with new offerings just as lawmakers proposed legislation aimed at tightening regulatory requirements for PACE finance companies.The bills introduced in the Senate and the House of Representatives earlier this month did not shake investor appetite for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.