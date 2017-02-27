Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investors still hot for Valeant debt despite looser terms

Canadian drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals is hoping to complete a large debt refinancing which will extend maturities and loosen covenants, though leveraged loan investors are still likely to lap up the new debt, sources said.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 07:30 PM

Under the terms of the new financing, the company will repay $1.7bn of term A loans, as well as a $1.6bn of senior notes maturing in 2018.

Terms are expected to be finalised on Thursday, and CLO and leveraged loan market observers said they expect it to go ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 20.95
2 Rabobank 19.66
3 Morgan Stanley 9.71
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 8.85
5 Credit Agricole 7.40

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%