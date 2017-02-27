CLO primary market heats up post Vegas

This week, PGIM Fixed Income priced a $714.5m deal, Dryden 47 Senior Loan Fund, arranged by Goldman Sachs. Investors also snapped up a $611.7m deal from Carlyle CLO Management, structured by Citi, and AMMC sold a $407.9m CLO arranged by Société Générale.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.