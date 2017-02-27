Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CLO primary market heats up post Vegas

The primary CLO market has sprung to life following the SFIG Vegas conference held last week, with new transactions set to finally overtake the refinancing market that has dominated the pipeline in 2017.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 09:15 PM

This week, PGIM Fixed Income priced a $714.5m deal, Dryden 47 Senior Loan Fund, arranged by Goldman Sachs. Investors also snapped up a $611.7m deal from Carlyle CLO Management, structured by Citi, and AMMC sold a $407.9m CLO arranged by Société Générale.

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 20.95
2 Rabobank 19.66
3 Morgan Stanley 9.71
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 8.85
5 Credit Agricole 7.40

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%