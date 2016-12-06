Watermark
Mariner launches inaugural consumer ABS offering

Mariner Finance, a consumer finance company with 200 branches across the US, has launched a debut ABS offering backed by unsecured personal loans.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 05:45 PM
Leads Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs increased the size of the deal from $225m to $275m on February 15, with the $231m ‘A’ notes launching at 200bp over interpolated swaps. The $24.2m ‘B’ notes were launched at 300bp over IS, while the $19.8m ‘C’ notes were ...

