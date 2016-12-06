AmEx makes ABS return with oversubscribed deal
Strong fundamentals and a rally in ABS spreads led bankers to increase the deal size of credit card ABS transaction from American Express on February 13.
On Monday, leads RBC
, Barclays
, MUFG
and Wells Fargo
increased the initial size of the deal from $1.04bn to $3bn before pricing. The $2.3bn ‘A’ tranche of AMXCA 2017-1/2 deal was priced at 23bp over interpolated swaps, one basis point tighter than guidance. The
...
