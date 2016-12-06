Watermark
Bluestep Bank to update investors on Swedish RMBS shelf

Swedish nonconforming mortgage lender Bluestep Bank is meeting with investors next week in Stockholm to update them on its securitization programme, the only active RMBS shelf in the Swedish mortgage market.

  • By David Bell
  • 05:00 PM
The bank is meeting with investors in Stockholm next Wednesday for an update day, arranged by Barclays, BNP Paribas and Nordea. Although the bank is not actively marketing a new RMBS deal, David Torpey, director of strategic projects, said the bank was taking the opportunity to ...

