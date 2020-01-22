Oxford brings rare venture capital-backed ABS

Venture capital firm Oxford Finance is issuing a $312.8m securitization backed by loans made to life sciences and healthcare companies, the largest deal from the issuer and its fastest return to market since issuing its previous deal.

Oxford is a specialty finance company that makes "venture debt" investment in life sciences and healthcare companies with a focus on biotech, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, according to a pre-sale report from Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Since its beginning in 2002, Oxford has originated $5bn loans to more ...