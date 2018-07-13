Watermark
Obama-era FHFA chief defends post-crisis GSE balance sheet expansion

At a panel held at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC on Thursday, the former director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) from 2009-2014 defended the duopoly of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, stating it was economically necessary for the agencies to buttress the mortgage market.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 13 Jul 2018
“There was an explicit provision at the start of the conservatorship [in 2008] to have the portfolios grow as the federal government readied its stimulus. That was the idea for the agencies from day one,” said Edward DeMarco, who was appointed by President Barack Obama to run the ...

