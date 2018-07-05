CMO issuance drops off a cliff in June as rising US rates bite

CMOs are repackaged mortgage-backed securities that help investors better manage prepayment risk, which can prematurely cut off a stream of interest payments that long-term buyers seek to maximize returns.However, there is little or no expectation that prepayments will pick up as interest rates rise, which eats ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.