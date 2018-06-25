BMW revs up new UK auto ABS

A 1.86 year triple-A tranche, rated by Fitch Ratings and Moody’s, is on offer with a non-rated class ‘B’ tranche retained. RBC Capital Markets and SMBC Nikko are co-managers on the deal.BMW launched two securitization deals in 2017, one private and one public ABS, securing net funding ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.