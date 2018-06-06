2018 could be defeasance sweetspot for some CMBS borrowers, says Kroll

Rising commercial property prices mean defeasance could be an attractive prepayment option for some CMBS borrowers this year, despite US Treasury 10 year yields rising to 3% for the first time since 2014 earlier this year, according to Kroll.Defeasance allows CMBS borrowers to pay off CMBS bonds by ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.