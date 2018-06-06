Watermark
Go to Asia edition

2018 could be defeasance sweetspot for some CMBS borrowers, says Kroll

Analysts at Kroll Bond Rating Agency have predicted that more CMBS borrowers may elect to “defease” their collateralized bonds this year before rates creep higher, although investors say an overheated commercial real estate market could drag on prepayment rates.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 06 Jun 2018

Rising commercial property prices mean defeasance could be an attractive prepayment option for some CMBS borrowers this year, despite US Treasury 10 year yields rising to 3% for the first time since 2014 earlier this year, according to Kroll.

Defeasance allows CMBS borrowers to pay off CMBS bonds by ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 6,872 14 16.03
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 10.48
3 Citi 4,296 9 10.02
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 7.16
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.47

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 51,331.92 145 11.56%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,504.43 123 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 35,554.06 101 8.01%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 35,441.18 103 7.98%
5 Credit Suisse 29,129.77 68 6.56%