PGIM to bring rare sterling CLO to reopen market

Natwest Markets' announcement of a mandate to market PGIM Fixed Income’s first sterling CLO outing has stirred interest from investors and other CLO managers now alert to the opportunities if the deal lives up to its hype.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 24 May 2018

GlobalCapital is yet to see the capital structure, but the deal announcement noted that the CLO will feature tranches rated from triple-A to single-B, secured by pool of sterling and euro-denominated non-investment grade senior secured corporate loans and bonds.

It is understood that PGIM will roadshow the deal ...

