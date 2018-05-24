Freddie Mac tweaks CRT programme with eye on post-conservatorship

Government sponsored mortgage agency Freddie Mac priced an $880m structured agency credit risk deal on Tuesday, 2018-HRP-1.
The deal was the first CRT deal from the agency to be issued by a special purpose trust, rather than being sold as Freddie Mac debt.Isolating the structure in a ...
