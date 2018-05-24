Watermark
Freddie Mac tweaks CRT programme with eye on post-conservatorship

Freddie Mac has changed the structure of its latest credit risk transfer (CRT) deal to reduce counterparty risk for investors in the event that the agency is no longer under conservatorship.

  • By David Bell
  • 07:45 PM

Government sponsored mortgage agency Freddie Mac priced an $880m structured agency credit risk deal on Tuesday, 2018-HRP-1.

The deal was the first CRT deal from the agency to be issued by a special purpose trust, rather than being sold as Freddie Mac debt.

Isolating the structure in a ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Citi 4,296 9 12.47
2 BNP Paribas 3,136 11 9.10
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,934 10 8.52
4 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 6.42
5 Credit Agricole 2,025 6 5.88

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,786.98 132 11.43%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 42,772.13 118 10.68%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 33,822.43 98 8.45%
4 JPMorgan 31,322.80 90 7.82%
5 Credit Suisse 24,807.99 61 6.20%