Flagstar brings US RMBS market’s first prime investor property deal

The new $329m RMBS deal, FSMT 2018-3INV, is Flagstar’s fifth prime RMBS deal but is the first ever prime deal in the US to be backed by investment properties, according to Kroll, which has rated the deal.All of the 1077 mortgages in the collateral pool were eligible ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.