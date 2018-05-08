Watermark
Times Square billboards included in latest US CMBS

A new single asset CMBS deal from Natixis is backed by cashflows from a mixed use development in Manhattan's Times Square that includes LED signage, partly unoccupied retail space and a Marriott hotel that is not slated to open until the summer of 2018.

  • By David Bell
  • 08 May 2018

The $600m deal, 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS, is backed by a portion of a $750m mortgage loan secured on a development, which is under construction, at 20 Times Square that is owned by Maefield Development.

The remaining $150m of senior pari passu debt will be financed in ...

