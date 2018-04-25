LendingClub slapped with FTC lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division. On Wednesday afternoon, the FTC issued a statement saying that LendingClub had been warned several times about the hidden fee charge, but had not taken any action.“Defendant lures prospective ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.