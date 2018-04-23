Watermark
Scotiabank offers up cross-border auto ABS

Scotiabank is in the US securitization market this week with a prime auto ABS offering.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 23 Apr 2018

Scotiabank filed deal documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week for the upcoming deal, under its Securitized Term Auto Receivables Trust (START) shelf.

Scotiabank, Barclays and Wells Fargo are leading the $500m offering, which is expected to price on Wednesday.

S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Citi 4,296 9 13.13
2 BNP Paribas 3,026 10 9.25
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,411 8 7.37
4 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 6.76
5 Credit Agricole 2,025 6 6.19

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 37,494.89 105 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,932.47 87 9.92%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 26,900.77 74 8.62%
4 JPMorgan 23,547.25 70 7.55%
5 Credit Suisse 19,951.44 47 6.40%