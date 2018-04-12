loanDepot prices inaugural prime jumbo deal

Credit Suisse andBank of America Merrill Lynch led the $300m Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance 2018-MTG1. The deal is backed by prime jumbo loans underwritten using loanDepot criteria and high-balance GSE loans underwritten to Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae guidelines. loanDepot declined to comment on pricing info.Jeff DerGurahain, ...
