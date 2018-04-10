Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Semper to tap European buyers with new US mortgage fund

New York based fixed income manager Semper Capital Management has launched a new Irish-domiciled £35m mutual fund to allow UK and European investors to invest in the firm’s US mortgage backed securities strategy for the first time.

  • By David Bell
  • 10 Apr 2018

New York based fixed income manager Semper Capital Management has launched a new Irish-domiciled £35m ($50m) mutual fund to allow UK and European investors to invest in the firm’s US mortgage backed securities strategy for the first time.

The new fund will emulate the firm’s US domiciled Semper ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 2,580 5 11.74
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,902 7 8.65
3 Lloyds Bank 1,742 8 7.92
4 BNP Paribas 1,702 7 7.74
5 Societe Generale 1,631 3 7.42

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 31,318.44 87 11.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,292.45 79 10.31%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 25,665.17 69 9.04%
4 JPMorgan 22,241.26 64 7.83%
5 Credit Suisse 18,891.44 41 6.65%