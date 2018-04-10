Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Two UK buy to let RMBS line up

Monday and Tuesday this week saw two UK buy-to-let RMBS announced, with Monday's Paragon 25 announcement joined on Tuesday by Tower Bridge No.2, the second outing from Belmont Green Finance.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 10 Apr 2018

Macquarie and NatWest Markets are arrangers and Barclays is co-manager of Tower Bridge Funding No. 2.

This is the second static RMBS transaction from specialist lender Belmont Green, which operates an originate-to-securitize model under the Tower Bridge platform for its buy-to-let and specialist residential origination business.

The transaction ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 2,580 5 11.74
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,902 7 8.65
3 Lloyds Bank 1,742 8 7.92
4 BNP Paribas 1,702 7 7.74
5 Societe Generale 1,631 3 7.42

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 31,318.44 87 11.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,292.45 79 10.31%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 25,665.17 69 9.04%
4 JPMorgan 22,241.26 64 7.83%
5 Credit Suisse 18,891.44 41 6.65%