Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Renovate America makes first Benji loan portfolio sale

Residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) provider Renovate America sold $90m of 'Benji' home improvement loans to an undisclosed regional bank on Wednesday. The company also said it has not ruled out securitizing its Benji loans in the future.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 04 Apr 2018

Benji loans, named after Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, are Renovate America’s home improvement financing product. The company has originated $150m in Benji loans since the product was launched in late 2015.

The decision not to securitize the loans boiled down to the cost of funds, Renovate America ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 2,580 5 12.03
2 Lloyds Bank 1,742 8 8.12
3 BNP Paribas 1,702 7 7.94
4 Societe Generale 1,631 3 7.60
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,630 6 7.60

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 31,306.15 86 11.21%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,023.73 78 10.39%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,556.45 65 8.79%
4 JPMorgan 21,717.37 62 7.78%
5 Credit Suisse 18,580.65 38 6.65%