Settlement bargain for Barclays on legacy RMBS

Barclays’ decision to carry on its legacy RMBS fight in 2016, rather than settle as Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank did, has paid off handsomely, with a $2bn civil settlement announced on Thursday for the bank and $2m for the two bankers at the centre of the suit.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 05:15 PM
The figures are well below the settlements reached by Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank on December 23 2016 with the Department of Justice. Rumours about Deutsche Bank paying $14bn caused a panic among the firm’s clients in September 2016, but the firm eventually ended up with a $3.1bn ...

