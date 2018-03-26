Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Soaring lev loan demand pressures euro CLO ratings

Strong demand for European leveraged loans is driving ratings pressure on European CLO tranches, according to a statement from S&P Global Ratings at the end of last week.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 26 Mar 2018

-- Asad Ali

While corporate defaults have been low, tightening of leveraged loans spreads has squeezed excess spread — the difference between income from assets and the cost of debt — in some European CLOs. In response to this, S&P has downgraded traches of some deals, such as Accunia ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,166.52 72 12.01%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,322.66 62 10.31%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 20,531.63 58 9.07%
4 Credit Suisse 14,796.76 27 6.54%
5 JPMorgan 14,511.04 48 6.41%