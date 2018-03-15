Watermark
Senior CMBS spreads soften on credit volatility

Volatile equity markets and macroeconomic concerns spilled into CMBS spreads on Friday, with senior bonds priced way off the tight levels seen last month.

  • By David Bell
  • 05:15 PM


New conduit deals priced on Friday showed that spreads have softened on the back of market volatility since levels hit a year to date low in January and February

Senior 10 year triple-A CMBS has been slipping wider since mid-February, when Wells Fargo’s BANK 2018-BN10 deal ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 25,335.44 69 11.65%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,620.90 59 10.40%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 20,531.63 58 9.44%
4 JPMorgan 13,985.14 45 6.43%
5 Credit Suisse 13,915.21 24 6.40%