CommonBond looking for capital markets director

The search for new talent follows a period of strong growth for the company, which experienced a 250% increase in year-over-year revenue in 2017. On Wednesday it also announced that it secured a $50m Series D equity raise led by Fifth Third Bancorp.“We saw a need for this ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.