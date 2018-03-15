Retail funds pile into loans ahead of Fed meeting US retail funds have been pouring cash into the floating rate leveraged loan market in the last month, ahead of Wednesday’s 25bp rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee.

Retail loan funds have been swelling with cash in recent weeks as investors look to take advantage of floating rate paper, with multiple rate hikes expected during the year. As widely expected, the FOMC raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 25bp to 1.5%-1.75% on ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. As widely expected, the FOMC raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 25bp to 1.5%-1.75% on ...