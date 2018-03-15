Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Retail funds pile into loans ahead of Fed meeting

US retail funds have been pouring cash into the floating rate leveraged loan market in the last month, ahead of Wednesday’s 25bp rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee.

  • By David Bell
  • 07:30 PM

Retail loan funds have been swelling with cash in recent weeks as investors look to take advantage of floating rate paper, with multiple rate hikes expected during the year.

As widely expected, the FOMC raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 25bp to 1.5%-1.75% on ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,705.46 8 7.36%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,528.24 10 7.01%
3 Barclays 3,343.79 8 6.64%
4 BNP Paribas 3,083.57 10 6.13%
5 Credit Suisse 2,659.87 10 5.29%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,279.02 13 7.67%
2 Goldman Sachs 1,015.60 10 6.09%
3 Credit Suisse 906.45 9 5.44%
4 Morgan Stanley 852.66 5 5.11%
5 JPMorgan 819.30 10 4.91%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,964.70 53 9.42%
2 Citi 5,893.21 47 7.97%
3 Credit Suisse 5,418.24 37 7.33%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,184.75 45 7.02%
5 Barclays 4,989.79 33 6.75%