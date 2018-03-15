Retail funds pile into loans ahead of Fed meeting

Retail loan funds have been swelling with cash in recent weeks as investors look to take advantage of floating rate paper, with multiple rate hikes expected during the year.As widely expected, the FOMC raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 25bp to 1.5%-1.75% on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.