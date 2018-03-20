Equipment financiers warn against late cycle complacency

Equipment ABS, which includes ABS backed by contracts on aircraft, rail, container and commercial vehicles, saw increased investor participation in 2017, especially in the transport ABS segment, as risk-on sentiment drove interest in higher-yielding esoteric assets.But a large risk appetite may be ill advised at this point ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.