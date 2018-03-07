Leverage on the rise in bullish US CMBS, but property values a growing concern
Leverage levels in US commercial real estate bonds are set to rise in 2018, according to Fitch Ratings, after three years of decline. The trend is a worry for many in the market, against the backdrop of loosening deal structures, pullback of offshore investors and words of warning from the former Federal Reserve chief on the sector.
By David Bell
07 Mar 2018
A report from Fitch on Monday said to expect leverage in new issue conduit deals to rise this year, after three straight years of decline.
...
