Mortgage investments ‘fully priced’, says JPM

Investor sentiment at SFIG Vegas 2018 was that MBS and other mortgage investments are now “fully priced”, though buyers are not worried that the market will reverse course dramatically in the near term, wrote analysts at JP Morgan in a note on the back of the event.

  • By Max Adams
  • 09:45 PM

“Investors are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for yield,” the JPM analysts wrote. “Admittedly, everyone largely agreed that mortgage products are close, if not past, fully priced.”

Investors are now puzzling over where further RMBS supply comes from. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are steady ...

