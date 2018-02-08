ECB signals CPT covered bonds’ risk with greater repo haircuts

The ECB's updated risk control framework, published on Thursday, had been expected since November 2016 when the central bank stated it would take into account “the additional risk” which resulted from the use of such covered bonds with extendable maturities.

The ECB will now apply the legal final maturity, as opposed to the expected maturity, for retained covered bonds that are used for repo funding.

The valuation haircut for a retained conditional pass through (CPT) covered bond with an expected five year maturity but a legal maturity of more than 30 years, rated A- or higher, is expected to jump from 3% to 8% for a benchmark sized trade, or 9% for sub-benchmark deal, with immediate effect.

The haircut for a retained five year benchmark CPTs rated in the triple-B category will jump from 13.5% to 19% and from 20.5% to 24.5% for sub-benchmarks given their 30 year-plus legal final maturity.

Little impact on soft bullets

The impact on soft bullet bonds is not expected to be much, as the typical one year extension means many deals will remain in the same maturity bucket. These buckets are up to one year, one to three years, five to seven years, seven to 10 years and beyond ten years.

The ECB has introduced haircuts for floating rate bonds that vary with the maturity. These range from 0.5% for government bonds with less than one year to maturity to 30.5% for BBB minus-rated unsecured bonds with a maturity of more than 10 years.

CMBS will no longer be eligible collateral as their “risks and complexity are substantially different…. From other ABS,” the ECB said. Non-marketable debt securities secured on mortgages will incur a 31.5% valuation haircut.

All CPTs tarred with the same brush

The more onerous treatment of conditional pass through covered bonds follows last year’s decision by the ECB to explicitly state that CPT covered bonds from non-investment grade issuers would not be eligible for the covered bond purchase programme (CBPP3).

Some bankers fear that the ECB’s decision will create a degree of negative signalling for the whole CPT market, and not necessarily just the ones that fall foul of the new rules.

Dutch banks, which are the most enthusiastic users of the conditional pass through structure, are not directly affected because none of their bonds are retained and all issuers are rated investment grade.

Nevertheless, the ECB has made a clear statement of concern which one banker felt had tarnished the market as a whole.

On the other hand, the ECB is also an investor and needs to act like one.

“They are an investor like anyone else,” said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Société Générale.

“The ECB wants to deter banks setting up own-use CPT programmes that then get a high rating and are used only repo purposes — that’s not a statement about the product itself.”

Higher haircut on higher haircut

Own-use covered bonds refer to bonds issued by a counterparty that is closely linked to the issuer.

In 2015, the ECB applied a haircut of 8% or 12% on own-use covered bonds for the whole amount pledged dependent on the rating.

This haircut is applied in addition to the haircuts announced on Thursday.

Grossmann said it was not unusual for investors to buy covered bonds only from investment grade issuers and in that regard, the central bank was acting no differently.

More optimistically he noted that many issuers in the periphery are now benefitting from a positive macro-economic backdrop which in time would result in upgrades and tighter spread levels.

Retained non-CRR compliant not eligible

According to the ECB statement “covered bonds that do not meet certain requirements for preferential risk weights under Article 129 of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) will no longer be allowed for own-use”.

The biggest market that is likely to be affected by this change is Spanish multi-Cédulas.

However for repo purposes these deals have been grandfathered, meaning they will continue to be eligible even though they are not CRR compliant. Though multi-Cédulas are no longer issued, they are probably still used by some banks for repo purposes.

Covered bonds issued by banks outside the European Union, such as Canadian deals, are not CRR compliant either. However since these deals are not retained by the issuers for repo purposes, they would not be affected.

The same could also be applied to Luxembourg Lettre de Gage, which are not CRR compliant, but are also not retained for repo purposes.