Argentic to debut in growing CRE CLO market

Argentic Silverpeak has announced a new debut US CLO backed by commercial real estate loans, following the pricing of TPG Real Estate Finance’s $932m deal on Monday, as tight pricing encourages borrowers to turn to the capital markets to finance short dated real estate lending.

  • By David Bell
  • 06 Feb 2018

A CRE CLO market that enjoyed a breakout year in 2017 will soon welcome a debut issuer.

Argentic Real Estate Investment (AREIT), an affiliate of investment adviser Argentic Silverpeak, announced the new $480.4m deal on Tuesday, with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo mandated as arranging banks. ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,721.40 22 12.91%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 5,497.24 16 9.19%
3 JPMorgan 4,139.09 13 6.92%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,989.34 16 6.67%
5 Credit Suisse 3,529.43 7 5.90%