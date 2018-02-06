Argentic to debut in growing CRE CLO market Argentic Silverpeak has announced a new debut US CLO backed by commercial real estate loans, following the pricing of TPG Real Estate Finance’s $932m deal on Monday, as tight pricing encourages borrowers to turn to the capital markets to finance short dated real estate lending.

A CRE CLO market that enjoyed a breakout year in 2017 will soon welcome a debut issuer. Argentic Real Estate Investment (AREIT), an affiliate of investment adviser Argentic Silverpeak, announced the new $480.4m deal on Tuesday, with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo mandated as arranging banks.