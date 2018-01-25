Latest CMBS conduit keeps 2018 rally going

Leads Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Bank of America Merrill Lynch priced the triple-A rated A-5 class of BANK 2018-BNK10 at 66bp over swaps, the same level at which BMARK 2018-B1 was priced on January 19. The pricing represents the tightest spread seen on a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.