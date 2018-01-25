Watermark
Latest CMBS conduit keeps 2018 rally going

The latest conduit CMBS offering was priced on Friday, with lead banks selling the top rated, 10 year bonds at the same post-crisis tight level achieved by the offering that kicked off 2018 a week earlier.

  • By Max Adams
  • 09:15 PM
Leads Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Bank of America Merrill Lynch priced the triple-A rated A-5 class of BANK 2018-BNK10 at 66bp over swaps, the same level at which BMARK 2018-B1 was priced on January 19. The pricing represents the tightest spread seen on a ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,828.31 13 9.22%
2 JPMorgan 3,760.47 11 9.06%
3 Credit Suisse 2,954.91 6 7.12%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 2,626.61 8 6.33%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,543.81 10 6.13%