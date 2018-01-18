CMBS revival masks big industry shifts

Last year was seen as an unexpectedly successful year for the CMBS market. The industry was faced with the onset of risk retention requirements at the start of the year, and many felt the market would struggle to muster deal volumes, shrinking the market’s share of the Bloomberg ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.