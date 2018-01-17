Watermark
Carillion loan was hedged in HSBC CLO

HSBC hedged part of its lending to Carillion in a synthetic CLO, Metrix 2015-1, with the latter company’s liquidation announcement on Monday triggering a credit event in the portfolio.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 17 Jan 2018

Metrix 2015-1 was issued in December 2015 as HSBC’s first synthetic CLO since the financial crisis. It hedged the risk on a $5bn book of loans to large corporates, with the $300m junior tranche transferred to investors through credit default swaps.

On Tuesday, the trustee of the deal

