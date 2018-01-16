Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Apollo preps first 2018 aircraft ABS for takeoff

Apollo Aviation is opening the 2018 aircraft ABS pipeline with a $442m securitization, but the deal’s exposure to emerging market obligors poses risks.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 16 Jan 2018

Goldman Sachs is the sole lead on the deal, which features a mix of widebody and narrowbody aircraft with an initial weighted average age of approximately 14.1 years. The three largest lessees are Beijing Capital Airlines, FlyGlobal and Vueling.

Fitch said last month that the increase in emerging ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 1,505.59 4 23.31%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,292.64 1 20.01%
2 Rabobank 1,292.64 1 20.01%
4 BNP Paribas 598.25 2 9.26%
5 TD Securities Inc 241.54 1 3.74%