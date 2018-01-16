Newcomer Avid heads to subprime auto ABS market

An Avid spokesperson confirmed that the deal is Avid’s first securitization, but declined to disclose the size of the offering. KeyBanc is leading the deal, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before the long weekend.Avid caters to customers with “open and discharged ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.