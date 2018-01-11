Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US CLOs braced for further tightening

US CLO debt is at its tightest levels since the financial crisis, but with seemingly relentless demand spreads are set to get even tighter once the primary market builds up steam, according to bankers.

  • By David Bell
  • 11 Jan 2018

The US CLO primary market has got off to a typically quiet start, with the first new issue deal still to be sold, although two new deals have been marketed to investors this week.

Jefferies is marketing a new $376m deal for Par-Four Investment Management, Tralee CLO IV, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 781.49 2 26.89%
2 BNP Paribas 598.25 2 20.58%
3 TD Securities Inc 241.54 1 8.31%
3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 241.54 1 8.31%
3 Barclays 241.54 1 8.31%