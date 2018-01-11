US CLOs braced for further tightening

The US CLO primary market has got off to a typically quiet start, with the first new issue deal still to be sold, although two new deals have been marketed to investors this week.Jefferies is marketing a new $376m deal for Par-Four Investment Management, Tralee CLO IV, ...
