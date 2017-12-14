Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Risk on to continue, but expect some asset classes to shrink in 2018 — Kroll

Brian Ford, head of structured finance research at Kroll Bond Rating Agency, told GlobalCapital this week that the strong risk on investor sentiment seen this year will carry into 2018, but added that autos and non-agency MBS volumes could decline from 2017 levels.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 06:30 PM

The “risk-on” environment, buoyed by low interest rates, will continue into 2018, with “some room” for spread tightening down the capital stack, Ford said.

According to Kroll data, spreads across structured product issuance in 2017 fell to “multi-year tights”, with short duration triple-A paper from prime autos and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 122,680.29 353 12.71%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 109,233.00 314 11.31%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 90,866.02 270 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 71,146.59 214 7.37%
5 Credit Suisse 52,796.61 163 5.47%