Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Euro CLO volumes set to grow in 2018 after busy year end

CLO volumes look set to finish 2017 well above 2016 levels and should grow again in 2018, according to analysts. Strong demand, particularly at the mezzanine level, is likely to anchor spreads near their currently tight levels.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 06:00 PM

€4.8bn of new CLOs were issued in November 2017 according to analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, who wrote in a report published on Monday that the primary market is likely to remain active through December.

So far this month three new deals have priced including transactions ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Dec 2017
1 JPMorgan 25,781.63 81 8.88%
2 BNP Paribas 19,187.84 118 6.61%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,285.33 62 5.26%
4 HSBC 14,724.27 93 5.07%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,455.35 83 4.98%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,469.76 69 4.02%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,816.84 63 3.71%
3 Credit Suisse 6,908.88 70 3.28%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,384.59 62 3.03%
5 BNP Paribas 5,941.97 66 2.82%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 36,665.71 285 10.74%
2 Citi 28,630.88 229 8.39%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,305.35 246 8.29%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,712.66 181 7.24%
5 Barclays 22,906.34 151 6.71%