NorthStar prices SLABS offering to strong demand

NorthStar Education Finance (NEF) priced a $90m private student loan refinancing offering to strong demand from investors, after a four year departure from the securitization market.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 08:30 PM

Sole lead RBC priced the $90m deal on Friday afternoon. The $86m senior notes, rated Aa1 by Moody's, were priced at 125bp over one month Libor. The A1 rated $4m subordinate class was priced at 150bp over one month Libor. 

“NorthStar has a really strong portfolio of performing ...

