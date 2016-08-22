Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Santander overhauls Bilkreditt to dodge negative coupon

Santander Consumer Bank has overhauled its Bilkreditt 6 ABS, backed by Norwegian auto loans, to avoid the risk that its coupon turns negative.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 22 Aug 2016
The deal, which was priced in September 2014, carries a coupon of 37bp over one month Euribor on its senior notes (originally €715m, now paid down to €251m). The monthly payments have been trending down as Euribor has moved lower. The deal was paying 0.04% in April, 0.03% ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 12.27
2 Citi 5,505 15 11.18
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 9.01
4 Lloyds Bank 3,788 10 7.69
5 Deutsche Bank 3,293 8 6.69

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 56,552.77 125 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,319.41 130 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 43,411.91 121 9.22%
4 Citi 42,707.96 121 9.07%
5 Credit Suisse 38,370.00 97 8.15%