Santander overhauls Bilkreditt to dodge negative coupon
Santander Consumer Bank has overhauled its Bilkreditt 6 ABS, backed by Norwegian auto loans, to avoid the risk that its coupon turns negative.
The deal, which was priced in September 2014, carries a coupon of 37bp over one month Euribor on its senior notes (originally €715m, now paid down to €251m). The monthly payments have been trending down as Euribor has moved lower. The deal was paying 0.04% in April, 0.03%
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.