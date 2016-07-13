Watermark
Funding Circle hires former Nomura boss as CFO

Jeremy Bennett, the former CEO of Nomura International and EMEA, and architect of the UK’s crisis-era £800bn Asset Protection Scheme, has joined Funding Circle as global chief financial officer.

  • By David Bell
  • 13 Jul 2016

Bennett has three decades of experience in the financial services sector, after working for Credit Suisse before becoming CEO of Nomura in Europe, Middle East and Africa and CEO of Nomura International in April 2013.

Bennett left Nomura in November 2014 to pursue other opportunities in the charitable ...

