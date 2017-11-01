Euro ABS pipeline swells as issuers race to year end
European ABS issuers have rushed the primary pipeline this week, bringing as many as seven deals to market as the push to year end begins.
Leading the pack is a Spanish credit card deal transaction. Initial price talk on Fondo de Titulización WiZink Master Credit Cards is around 50bp over Euribor. Approximately €200.8m of notes are being marketed, while over €450m of orders have been submitted at price talk. The deal is being
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.