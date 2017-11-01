Watermark
Euro ABS pipeline swells as issuers race to year end

European ABS issuers have rushed the primary pipeline this week, bringing as many as seven deals to market as the push to year end begins.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 04:00 PM
Leading the pack is a Spanish credit card deal transaction. Initial price talk on Fondo de Titulización WiZink Master Credit Cards is around 50bp over Euribor. Approximately €200.8m of notes are being marketed, while over €450m of orders have been submitted at price talk. The deal is being ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 106,011.94 302 12.85%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 95,218.47 277 11.54%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 78,942.83 241 9.57%
4 JPMorgan 58,056.78 182 7.04%
5 Credit Suisse 43,879.75 133 5.32%