Fed sounds alarm on marketplace lending

The report from the Cleveland Fed, written by Yuliya Demyanyk, Elena Loutskina, and Daniel Kolliner, challenges the belief that online lending has helped to widen access to credit for borrowers who have been underserved by banks in the wake of the financial crisis.

“There is a perception out there that P2P loans have certain beneficial qualities to consumers, such as being a solution for underbanked borrowers, or improving your credit score. But when we did an analysis, our data didn’t support any of those claims, and indicates that these loans may not be in the best interest of those consumers and in that sense, it follows the definition of predatory lending,” Demyanyk told GlobalCapital on Monday.

The study pools data from TransUnion on 90,000 borrowers who received their first online loan between 2007-2012, and showcases a pattern of risk growing each year with each loan vintage, similar to what was observed in the subprime mortgage market in the years leading up to the financial crisis.

“There are a variety of platforms now compared to 2006, but if you compare the market to subprime mortgage loans, each subsequent vintage is riskier than the year before because the loan defaults systematically increase with each vintage. That is the parallel we saw between P2P and the subprime mortgage loans,” she added.

Demyanyk added that although lenders have to comply with major consumer protection laws, like the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) or Equal Credit Opportunity Act, it does not have a “specific regulatory body dedicated to overseeing P2P lending practices”.

“It is unclear whether there are regulatory actions specific to protecting P2P borrowers from predatory lending practices,” she said.

The report is a departure from other recent Fed comments around online lending. The central bank has previously credited the industry for expanding credit to borrowers who lack access to traditional sources of debt. A July research note jointly published by the Chicago and Philadelphia Fed concluded that borrowers were able to get “lower priced credit” through online lenders such as Lending Club due to the incorporation of alternative data into its underwriting model.

“The use of alternative information sources has allowed some borrowers who would be classified as subprime by traditional criteria to be slotted into better loan grades and therefore get lower priced credit. For the same risk of default, consumers pay smaller spreads on loans from Lending Club than from traditional lending channels,” wrote Julapa Jagtiani and Catharine Lemieux in the July report.

Subprime borrowers still neglected

Kathy Boden Holland, executive vice president at Elevate, an online lender that serves non-prime borrowers, agreed with the report’s conclusion that the sector has not been as inclusive to people with lower credit scores.

“If you look at the larger players in the space, they usually require a minimum of 680 FICO from the borrower,” said Holland, referring to the threshold for defining ‘near-prime’ borrowers. “The FICO requirements might have gone down a little bit but that’s still targeting near-prime consumers and not non-prime consumers. Most lenders have not really offered a lot of non-prime options,” she added.

In securitization, subprime consumer lending and deals backed by these loans have thinned in the wake of the financial crisis. For the five major credit card issuers, 2008 to 2016 saw revolving credit available to US borrowers with a FICO score of less than 660 reduced by approximately $142bn, according to data published by Elevate earlier this year.

Even the loan pools in recent marketplace loan ABS still feature a weighted average FICO score above 680, despite the dip in collateral quality. Marlette, for example, issued a deal in October backed by loans with an average score of 705, while the most recent consumer loan deal from Prosper had a weighted average FICO score of 709, according to data from Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Apples and Oranges

Joseph Cioffi, partner at Davis & Gilbert, noted that market participants could find the report “inflammatory”. He disagreed with the comparison to predatory lending and with the parallels to the subprime mortgage crisis drawn by the Fed report.

“We can assume some of the effects of these loans on the disadvantaged segment of the population, but you can’t jump from there to predatory lending. Predatory lending doesn’t just encompass the vulnerable segment of the population, but also dishonest and deceptive practices to facilitate them taking out loans that they can’t afford,” Cioffi told GlobalCapital.

He added that comparing P2P loans with subprime mortgages solely on default trends may not accurate, and that more granular or segmented data would be needed to have “productive conversations” about the asset class.

“The comparison to subprime mortgages was solely based on default trends and that alone isn’t enough. I don’t think we could compare this to subprime mortgages just based on the fact that defaults seem to be edging up in a way that’s similar to the run-up to the financial crisis. This is such a fast moving and evolving industry, so historical data may not always have the same type of significance that you see in more mature markets,” he said.

Not unregulated

Holland and Cioffi agreed that online lenders have to comply with both federal and state regulators depending on their origination model. For online platforms partnering with banks, both banks and lenders have to provide consumer protection to borrowers taking out loans.

“The P2P lenders aren’t wholly unregulated as the report suggests it is, it’s more of an enforcement issue. Further, in a bank partnership model where a bank is funding the underlying loan, there would be some consumer protection. There’s so many types of lending, and this report really seems to focus on peer-to-peer, among many different loan types and I think that limits the value,” said Cioffi.

Holland noted that Elevate, which is looking to partner with a third party bank to launch a credit card product next year, has to comply with regulatory scrutiny from both national and state regulators.

“We are subject to annual audits to make sure [predatory lending] is not happening. If lenders are not already doing that, then they should. But I’d be surprised if they’re not – their bank partners would expect that of them,” she said.